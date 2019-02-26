Timothy J. Wisell Jr. rites RUTLAND — The funeral for Timothy J. Wisell Jr., 39, who died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, was held Saturday, Feb. 23, at Aldous Funeral Home. Pastor Timothy Owens officiated. Words of remembrance were by his brother, James Wisell. Honorary bearers were Ron and Carl “Poko” Bryant, Mick Galiano, Russie Bishop Jr., Ray Germain, James Wisell and Charlotte Pelkey. A celebration of his life followed at the Moose Club in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.