Timothy J. Wisell Jr. RUTLAND — Timothy J. Wisell Jr., 39, of Rutland, died Sunday evening, Feb. 17, 2019, at his residence. He was born Aug. 1, 1979, son of Tim and Sherry (Bryant) Wisell. TJ worked for Metrogroup, Pad Print and most recently, GE. TJ’s passions were Patriots Football, Celtics Basketball, NASCAR, dirt racing, wrestling and Lake George car shows, but most importantly, spending time with his two girls, the love of his life, Laura, and all of his family and friends. TJ was a man who would do anything for anyone no matter what it took. He was a kind hearted, loving and caring father. Survivors include his fiancée, Laura Jenkins, of Rutland; two daughters Alicia and Alison; his parents Tim and Sherry Wisell, of Pittsford; his brother, James and fiancée Maggie Schutt, of Rutland. He also leaves behind many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. A service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home followed by a celebration of life at the Moose Club, 78 Center St., Rutland.
