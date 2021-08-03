Timothy Kennedy CLARENDON — The graveside service with military honors for Tim Kennedy, 63, of Clarendon, who died Sunday, July 25, were held Saturday, July 31, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Fr Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pittsford, officiated. The Vermont National Guard provided the military honors. Bearers were Linnie Kennedy, Travis Kennedy, Matthew Kennedy, Skip Kennedy, Colby Fox, Ben Waite, Devin Waite, Joel Baker and Eric Davenport. A reception followed at the St. Alphonsus Parish Hall. Arrangements were with the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis TN, 38105or Boston Children’s Hospital, 300 Longwood Avenue, Boston MA 02115.
