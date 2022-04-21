Timothy N. Glynn PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Timothy N. Glynn, 69, of Plattsburgh, New York, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2022, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, with loved ones by his side, after complications with acute myeloid leukemia. He was born Sept. 24, 1952, to the late Herbert E. and Louise (Northup) Glynn, of Springfield, Vermont. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1970. The highlight of his high school career was shadowing Vermont Sen. Jim Jeffords at the state capital. In the 1970s and '80s, he was elected to the Board of Civil Authority in the Town of Springfield and was a justice of the peace. He served as co-chairman of the Windsor County Republican Committee. In the summer of 1983, he met the love of his life, Michelle (LeClair) Glynn. They were married on Aug. 24, 1985, in Springfield, Vermont. From a young age, Tim was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and was overjoyed when they won the 2004 World Series. He worked as part of the management team at K-Mart and later, as a receiver for Diamond Comics. Tim was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and served as Eucharistic minister for the homebound. Tim is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Michelle “Mickey;” their devoted daughter, Mary Glynn, of Saranac Lake, New York, and her partner, Ben Weinschenk; two daughters from a previous marriage, Diana Howe and her son, Caleb, of Bryant Pond, Maine, and Stephanie Supry and her husband, Scott, and their daughters, Nicole and Alison, of Springfield, Vermont; his brother, Herbert A. Glynn, of Perkinsville, Vermont; his sister, Patricia Kenny and her husband, David, of Rutland, Vermont; his mother-in-law, Theresa LeClair, of Plattsburgh, New York; brother-in-law Mike LeClair, of Plattsburgh, New York, sister-in-law Renee (Craig) Stevens, of Saranac Lake, New York, sister-in-law Denise LeClair and her partner, Judy, of Connecticut, brother-in-law Steve (Jen) LeClair, of Missouri; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; and his furry companion, Barnie. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Paul; his sister-in-law, Nancy Glynn; and his father-in-law, Oscar “Zoo” LeClair. Calling hours will be Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Maynard House of Hanover, NH. Tim received many blood transfusions during treatment so all who are able, are encouraged to donate blood to their local blood drive. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901, (518) 561-3980. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.
