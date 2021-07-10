Timothy P. Halnon FAIR HAVEN — Timothy Patrick “Tim” Halnon, 54, died July 7, 2021, with family by his side. He was born in 1966 in Winsted, Connecticut, the son of Peter and Elaine (Koscak) Halnon. He graduated in 1984 from Fair Haven Union High School Mr. Halnon was a master plumber and vice president of Build Tech Systems in Springfield. He married Faith Higgins in July 1993. He enjoyed all sports, including football, baseball, hunting, fishing and especially, golf. Survivors include his wife; daughter Shannon Halnon; two brothers, Scott and Christopher Halnon; two nieces, a nephew, uncles and aunts. Mr. Halnon was predeceased by his father and an aunt. Private burial will be at the convenience of family and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
