Timothy P. Tuttle WEST RUTLAND — Timothy Peter Tuttle, 55, of West Rutland, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, after a long battle with liver disease. He was born in Rutland on Dec. 5, 1965. After graduating from Granville High School in Granville, New York, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served four years in the Naval Reserves. In 1985, he was employed by the Vermont Department of Corrections until joining the Rutland City Police Department in 1986. There, he served proudly until his retirement in 2016 at the rank of Corporal/Road supervisor. Following his retirement, he worked for two years as a Rutland County Sheriff’s Department deputy in the Rutland County Courthouse. He then worked for Modern Cleaners until his illness prevented him from working. Tim was well-known for his barbecues. He was an excellent cook and loved to feed everyone. He was a giving and loving man. He gave endlessly of his time, love, money, help and always, his heart. For many years, Tim played taps for the Rutland Police Department memorial services and countless burial services, taking pride in the comfort it gave to grieving families. Tim is survived by his mother, Joan Tuttle Palmer, and stepfather, Richard Palmer, both of Schenectady, New York; brothers, James, Perry and David; sisters, Brenda, Jill and Cynthia; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Miah. Per Tim’s wishes, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.