Timothy R. Clouart LUDLOW - Timothy R. Clouart, 37, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at his home. He was born Feb. 11, 1981, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the son of Timothy Clouart and Louise S. Lachance. He attended Mill River Union High School in North Clarendon. Mr. Clouart was employed as a lineman with Telecom in Texas and Iowa, and Blattner Energy of Minnesota, most recently working with Blattner on the Ludlow solar project. He was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan and enjoyed watching sports. Survivors include his mother and stepfather Tony Schoeder, of Ludlow; three sons Colby, Masen and Blake; three siblings Justin Clouart, of Ludlow, Christopher Kowalski, Melissa Transue, both of Rutland; ex-wife, Ashley Chase, of Londonderry; aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father and stepfather Randy Kowalski. The memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow.
