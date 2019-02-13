Timothy Wayne Mock POULTNEY — Timothy Wayne Mock passed peacefully just before midnight on Feb. 11, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. He was born on Sept. 19, 1949, in Glens Falls, NY. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Holleran, and father, Wayne (Pat) Mock. Survivors include: his wife of 25 years, Pamela Mock, of Poultney, VT; a brother, Thomas Mock, of Swanton VT; sister Sharon Decato, of Rutland, VT. He is further survived by four loving daughters Jessica Spooner, of Parker, CO, with granddaughter Mallory, Nicole Mock, of Kinsley, KS, Teagan Mock-Fuller and grandson Noah, of Loomis, CA, and Shannon Mock, of Poultney, VT, with grandchildren Talan, Callie and Rya; his stepdaughter, Cassandra West and grandson Hunter, of Rutland, VT; many nieces and nephews and beloved cousins for whom he had fond memories from their childhood adventures on the VT family farm and picnics in the Adirondack regions of NY. Timothy’s entire professional career was dedicated to the education and well-being of children. He began his career in Poultney, VT, first as a teacher and later, as the school’s principal. He was also a principal in Nobleboro, ME, Newfane, VT, and Bethel, VT. He later became superintendent of schools for the Windsor Northeast Supervisory Union in Bethel until his retirement in 2010. Timothy’s favorite pastimes involved being outdoors, particularly hunting and fishing. His greatest peace of mind came by being among all things wild and natural. There will be calling hours on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, from 3-6 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. at Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home located at 266 Allen Ave., Poultney, VT 05764. There will be a private family gathering later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who are called to donate, do so to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund, 1 National Life Drive, Dewey Bldg., Montpelier, VT 05620-3208. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
Oh my goodness we have so many fond memories of Tim. Most every one is of his hunting adventures, from hearing of the ol boss gobbler strutting in front of him to tracking that big ol buck ,climbing a trrestand to reporting one of his many deer our memories will last forever. Tim was such a good friend to Terry whom will miss him so very much. He was the best kind of neighbor always ready and willing to lend a hand. Thank you for your friendship Tim you are sure gonna be missed. Betsy Dexter & Brett Kelley
and Terry Jones
Pamela, Tom, Sharon and family.
I am so sorry to hear of Tim's passing.
I lost track of him for many years and we recently reconnected to my delight.
Tim was a great guy and always had a story of our youth and hunting or fishing to share.
We shall meet again, my friend!
Terry Williams
Poultney
