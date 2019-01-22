Tina L. Tolbert CASTLETON - Tina L. Tolbert, 60, died Jan. 17, 2019 at the home of her living provider, Marsha Brown. She was born in Lebanon, N.H. April 27, 1958, daughter of Clifford E. and Geraldine M. (Bean) Tolbert. Surviving are 3 sisters, Donna Rice, Lynn Hayes and Darlene Greene; a brother, Roger Greene; her caregiver, Marsha Brown of Castleton. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
