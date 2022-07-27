Tina M. Conway RUTLAND — Tina M. Conway of Rutland VT, passed away in her home on July 17,2022. Tina is survived by 4 children, John W Tuliper of West Virginia, Twin Daughters Kristine Owens and Katrine Valley of Rutland and Sabrina Forest of NH. Tina is also survied by 2 Sisters and 4 brothers, and her mom Irene Aines of Proctor. As well as several nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tina loved to listen to music, and just be with family or friends.
