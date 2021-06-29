Tina Stocker CHESTER — Tina Stocker, 59, died June 25, 2021. at her home, of cancer. She was born Jan. 4, 1962, in Springfield, the daughter of Wilmer and Margaret (Wade) Rebideau. On Dec. 10, 1977, she married Christopher Stocker. Mrs. Stocker enjoyed car rides in her husband's Cadillac, listening to hymns in church, Willy Nelson and Kid Rock, and gardening. Survivors include two daughters, Jessica Towle, of Chester, Jennifer Stocker, of Springfield; three grandchildren; two sisters, Gayle Arbuckle, Lynda VanHal; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 2018; two brothers, Louie and Wilmer “Rocky” Rebideau Jr., and a sister, Kelly Hillock; and a grandson. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. July 10 in Cavendish Village Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at Plymouth State Park in Plymouth. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
