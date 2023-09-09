Todd J. Dayton POULTNEY — Todd J Dayton, 49, of Poultney Vt. passed away unexpectedly on August 28th, 2023 at his home with his wife of 20 years Tara Murray Dayton. Todd was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed whitetail deer hunting the most. He was always the life of the party. Todd has had his battles in life as we all do, but he fought hard to live his best life. He was an over the road truck driver for most of his life, but dabbled in construction on the side. Todd will always be remembered by that big belly laugh that would light up a room, or the biggest hug that made it all feel okay. He’s survived by his parents, Joseph and Susan Dayton of Fair Haven, Vt.; wife, Tara Murray Dayton of Poultney, Vt.; daughter, Harley Dayton Stocker of Castleton, Vt.; two sons, Matthew T Dayton of Fair Haven, Vt. and Anthony Baker of Rutland, Vt.; three step-children, 7 grandchildren, sister, Tonya Wade (Robert) of Whitehall, Ny; nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours will take place Thursday, September 14th 2023 at Ducharme Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Castleton, VT. from 11am till 1 pm. There will be a Celebration of life immediately after at the Eagles Club on Academy Street in Fair Haven, VT from 1pm-3pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association. Arrangements under the direction of Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
