Todd M. Jones RUTLAND — Todd M. Jones, 53, died May 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 22, 1969, in Rutland, the son of Hayden H. and Judith (Anoe) Jones. He was employed by John A. Russell Corp. and Terrill Street Beverage in Rutland. Mr. Jones enjoyed fishing and playing pool. Survivors include his mother, of Rutland; two siblings, Mark Jones, of South Carolina, Lorrie Senif, of Rutland; a niece and nephew. He was predeceased by his father and his longtime partner, Deanna Rosenfelder. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
