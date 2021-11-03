Todd N. Shorey RUTLAND — Todd Nathan Shorey, 43, formerly of Fair Haven, died unexpectedly Oct. 30, 2021, at his residence in Rutland. He was born Oct. 8, 1978, in Rutland, the son of Dennis and Jill (Taggart) Shorey. Todd was a graduate of Fair Haven Union High School class of 1996. He was currently employed at Walmart in Rutland. Todd was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan, an avid hunter and fisherman with a love of playing scratch tickets. Survivors include his mother, Jill Shorey, of Fair Haven; his two sons, Nathan and James Shorey, both of Fair Haven; his siblings, Craig Shorey (Shelbi), of Wallingford, and Moonshine Shorey, of Fair Haven; also, his special aunt, Lori Sweeney, and several other aunts, uncles and cousins; also, his life partner, Terrica Alexander, and her two sons, Hunter and Cade. He was predeceased by his father, Dennis C. Shorey, and his sister, Debbie Shorey-Wirtz. Todd will be remembered as a beloved son, brother, father and friend. At his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Mountain Conservation Camp Endowment Fund at Kehoe, Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept., 1 National Life Drive Davis 2 building, Montpelier, VT 05620-3208. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
