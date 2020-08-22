Todd Sullivan RUTLAND — Edward Bissell "Todd" Sullivan died unexpectedly from natural causes on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his residence in Rutland, Vermont. Todd was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Feb, 27, 1964, and spent his growing up years in Cherry Hill and Ocean City, New Jersey. He graduated from Cherry Hill High School East and attended the Lawrenceville School and Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. Todd was an accomplished athlete, but his first love was skiing. In 1984, he moved to Killington, Vermont, and never left. He fell in love with the mountain and spent most of his career as a member of the snowmaking operations team at the resort. He loved making snow and skiing on it equally. He is survived by his daughter, Haley Marie Sullivan of East Greenwich, Rhode Island; and his parents, Paul F. and Jo-Ann (Bissell) Sullivan of Pittsford, Vermont; along with many uncles, aunts and cousins through New England; as well as many friends and fellow Killington snowmakers. There are no calling hours or funeral services planned at this time due to the pandemic. A celebration of Todd's life will be held at Killington Mountain at a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA or a charity of one's choice.
