Todd Van Dien RUTLAND — Todd Van Dien, 43, passed at his home on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Rutland Town. Todd was born on Feb. 16, 1979, in Glens Falls, NY, the son of Sharon and Stephen Van Dien. He graduated from Mill River Union High School in 1997 and then pursued his degree in Culinary Arts at New England Culinary Institute, graduating in 2001. Todd had a love for Wyoming. He was most at peace when fishing the Snake River and exploring the Grand Tetons and Jenny Lake. Todd enjoyed spending time at the poker tables and going to sporting events and heavy metal shows. Todd was the most at home in the kitchen. He could create the most delicious meals out of whatever he found in the fridge. Todd and his daughter, Keira, would bond over long car drives, their love for the paranormal, swimming, eating sushi, and playing board games. Todd loved his daughter more than anything in the world. Todd is survived by his daughter, Keira Van Dien of Rutland; his mother, Sharon (John) Decato of Rutland Town; his sister, Carmen Decato of Rutland Town; his brother, Nathan (Cindy) Van Dien; a niece and nephew, McKenzie and Callahan of Shrewsbury, VT; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Todd is predeceased by his father, Stephen Van Dien; an uncle, Timothy Mock; his maternal grandparents, Wayne and Mary Mock; his paternal grandparents, Myron and Viola Van Dien. Calling hours will be on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Clifford Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Earthfire Institute, a wildlife sanctuary, by going to Earthfireinstitute.org Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.