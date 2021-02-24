Tom Lovett WOLFEBORO, N.H. — On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, Coach Tom Lovett, at age 87, crossed his final goal line, dying suddenly at home after giving his all in a full and generous life. Born on April 20, 1933, to William E. and Edith Bourne Lovett in Rutland, Vermont, he was an outstanding athlete at MSJ and went to Saint Mike’s to play basketball before enlisting in the Army. Once his tour of duty was over, he transferred to UVM, where he fell in love with Laura Walsh. They married on Aug. 10, 1957. He taught and coached at Pittsford and Shelburne high schools until 1960 when he and Laura moved to Bellows Falls. There he taught Social Studies and coached tennis and football. In 1967, he moved to Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, where he became assistant principal, and soon after, varsity football coach at Kingswood Regional High School. After many successes, he and Laura moved to Springfield, Vermont, in 1986, where, as athletic director and football coach, he raised the profile of Springfield athletics statewide. He saw the best in each person and helped them believe they could overcome whatever difficulty they faced. His motto “If it is to be, it is up to me” has inspired generations of young people. Numerous people have testified that he transformed — even saved — their lives. He treated everyone with genuine respect and integrity. Whether he coached you or taught you, when he touched your life, your soul felt its worth. All of his success and goodness flowed from his faith. He was a great teacher and coach because he was taught and coached by God; he was a great husband and father because he knew the love and Fatherhood of God; he could speak with confidence about the goodness of each person because he knew the goodness of God. He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, John, Jim and Joe; and his sister, Mary. He is survived by his brother, Bill, and sister, Ann Chiango. He leaves behind his wife, Laura; his children, Tom (Ann), Mike (Roylee), Joe (Diane), Terri (Joe Toner), Ann (Bill MacGregor) and his youngest, Karen. He will be missed very much by his 20 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at Lord Funeral Home in Wolfeboro from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, and there will be a Mass of Resurrection celebrated at St. Katherine Drexel Church in Alton, New Hampshire, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all who attend the calling hours will need to wear masks and remain socially distanced. The Mass is family-only but will be live streamed. Those who wish to view the live stream can do so at: https://www.stkdrexel.org/live-stream-and-recordings
