Tommy Royal Rogers CLARENDON - Tommy Royal Rogers, 72, formerly of Clarendon, passed away at the Springside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield, MA, on Nov. 14, 2018. Tommy was a 1964 graduate of Rutland High School and served in the United States Navy during the Viet Nam era. He was an avid fisherman and guide his whole life. He was preceded in death by his parents Florence and Harold Rogers, brother Patrick and sister Susan. Tommy is survived by his son, Damian Rogers, and Damian’s mother, Eugenie Formel, of Becket, MA; Tommy’s siblings Carol Moyer, Brandon, Bonnie Benfield, Grass Valley, CA, Mary-Ann Rogers, Clarendon, Robert "Red" Rogers, Wallingford, and Donna Rogers, Phoenix, AZ. No services are planned at this time. Donations may be sent to 357 Wade Inn Road, Becket, MA 01223, in lieu of flowers.
