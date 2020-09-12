Toni Krahling AVONDALE, Ariz. — Toni Krahling died Sept. 3, 2020, at her home in Avondale, Arizona. She was born at the Bennington Hospital on Aug. 6, 1955, and raised in Manchester, Vermont. She attended Burr and Burton High School. She worked as an LPN and operated a nursing home/old age facility in Avondale. Survivors include her children, Mariah Krahling, James Krahling, Mike Bissonette, Jerry Douglas; sisters Patricia Monroe, Roxanne Green; twin brothers Ronald Greene, Richard Greene; nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date.
