Tracey L. Stratton Merrow RUTLAND — Tracey L. Stratton Merrow, 58, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Jan. 10, 1962, in Bennington, the daughter of Smith and Janet (Morehouse) Stratton. She married Jerry E. Merrow Sr. Nov. 29, 2005. Mrs. Stratton Merrow enjoyed arts, crafts and collecting angels. Survivors include her husband of Rutland; two sons, Jason and Christopher Seifert; stepdaughter Rebeca Sargent; a brother, Smith “Smitty” Stratton III of Bennington; stepmother Shirley Stratton; grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and a stepson, Jerry Merrow Jr. A gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6471 in Manchester. Private burial will be at a later date in Danby Scottsville Cemetery. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.