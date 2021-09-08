Travis A. Shanholtzer WEST RUTLAND — Travis Aaron Shanholtzer, 35, formerly of Burlington, died Sunday morning Sept. 5, 2021, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born on April 5, 1986, in Claremont, New Hampshire, the son of Michael and Melissa (Tourville) Shanholtzer. He had been employed since he was 17 at the Burlington Free Press. He enjoyed fishing, carving, whittling, hiking, being outside, the Muppets, music and spending time with his son. Survivors include his son, Oliver Shanholtzer, of Burlington; his mother, Melissa VanGuilder and step-father, Bobby, of West Rutland. He was predeceased by his father on Jan. 13, 2006. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity to be named to establish a memorial forest c/o Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT 05701.
