Travis B. Flanders WEST RUTLAND — Travis Benjamin Flanders, 39, of West Rutland died unexpectedly Wednesday evening, Sept. 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Dec. 31, 1980, in Rutland, the son of William G. and Joanne (Potter) Flanders. Travis grew up in East Pittsford graduating from Otter Valley Union High School in 2003. He was employed for over 20 years at Danaher Floor Restoration in Shrewsbury, Vermont. Travis enjoyed being outdoors, four-wheeling, hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was an amazing father, stepfather and uncle who enjoyed coaching baseball through the West Rutland Recreation and football through Rutland Rec. He was a kid at heart himself. Travis would do anything for anyone. He was a wonderful handyman who would go to anyone’s aid to help out and never expected anything in return. Survivors include his fiancée, Katrina Doty of West Rutland; a son, Eli M. Flanders of Rutland; stepson, Clayton M. Kessop of West Rutland; his mother, Joanne Flanders of Rutland; father, William G. Flanders of Pittsford; a sister, Amanda Terencio of Charlton, Massachusetts; a brother, Matt Flanders of Pittsford; paternal grandmother, Katherine Flanders of Pittsford; several aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and nephews. Calling hours for friends and family will be on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford, Vermont. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Barnard Funeral Home, 3186 US-7, Pittsford, VT 05763, to be used to establish a scholarship for Eli and Clayton.
