Travis Lee Tester MIDDLEBURY — On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, our lives were forever changed when Travis Lee Tester, loving son, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 30. Travis was born on Sept. 30, 1988, in Hayward, CA, to John R. Tester and Michelle (Hemovich) Beausoleil. He graduated from Fair Haven Union High School, Class of 2005, and most recently worked at Fire and Ice in Middlebury as a waiter and bartender. Travis had many talents: he was a wonderful artist who enjoyed drawing comics, he wrote and performed original music, especially rap music. Travis enjoyed spending time with his friends and meeting new friends through his work at the restaurant. He will always be remembered for his uplifting personality, sense of humor, wonderful smile and especially, for his courage during difficult times. Travis is survived by his parents John and Catherine Tester, of Orwell, and Michelle and Bruce Beausoleil, of San Jose, CA. He is also survived by five siblings Michael Tester, of Middlebury, William Bickham, of Orwell, Peter (Jennifer) Bickham, of Hopewell, NJ, Patrick (Jessica) Bickham, of Morristown, NJ, and Andrea Tester, of Orwell; as well as a niece, Brianna; a nephew, Peter; grandparents Doris Hemovich, of Seattle, WA, and Dorothea Kravetsky, of Orwell; aunts, uncles and cousins. Travis was preceded in death by his great nana, IdaBelle Sheratt; and grandparents Carol and Roy Tester, Michael Hemovich and Nicholas Kravetsky. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. with a memorial service following 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homeward Bound Animal Shelter, 236 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753; or the Center for Health and Learning, Vermont Suicide Prevention Center, 28 Vernon St., Suite 319, Brattleboro, VT 05301. “I hope for a day where all individuals struggling with mental illness feel empowered and comfortable seeking support just as they would for any physical condition.” — Jacqueline Rivera, LCSW, PPSC
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.