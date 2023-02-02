Trevor J. Vandenburgh RUTLAND — Trevor “TJ” James Vandenburgh, 32 of Rutland died unexpectedly Saturday evening January 28, 2023 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 25,1991 in Rutland the son of George L. and Peggy Sue(Sutton) Vandenburgh. Trevor grew up in Rutland as well as Fort Benning, Georgia and Fort Wainwright, Alaska relocating back to Rutland in 2005. He was employed by Rutland Plywood, an solar panel company, and as a self employed carpenter in the Rutland Area for several years. Survivors include a daughter Breanna Lynn Vandenburgh of Rutland, mother Peggy Sue Sutton of Rutland, father George Vandenburgh of GA, a brother Jacob Allen Vandenburgh of Rutland, maternal grandfather George Sutton of Leicester and maternal grandmother Marion Sutton of Rutland, a niece, a nephew, several Aunts, Uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Friends may call on Saturday February 4, 2023 from 12 noon until 2pm at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT.
