Tricia Blanchard FOREST DALE — Tricia Blanchard, age 56, was welcomed into the arms of her loving Savior on Thursday, November 3 2022. She passed peacefully at the home of her care provider, Jenn Hobbs and her family in Forestdale. Tricia was born in Springfield, Vt on May 24, 1966. She spent most of her life in Rutland, VT. For many years she lived with Donna Montag who provided loving care and companionship. Donna supported Tricia to enjoy her many interests, from Bingo to Special Olympic events and ARC dances. They traveled regularly, took bus trips to see new places, shopped and attended theatre shows. Each week Donna and Tricia enjoyed going out to lunch. Tricia was a socialite and loved by many, particularly at the Godnick Center where she was known to flit around the room visiting her many friends, gracing each with her infectious smile. Her giggles filled many lives with joy. Tricia loved without limits, something we can all learn from her. Tricia is preceded in death by her mother Connie Monroe. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly (Darren) McDougal of Green Bay, WI, her brother, Donanld Blanchard of St. Albans, VT, her nephews, Beau (Alyssa) McDougal and family of Phoenix, AZ, Andrew McDougal of Oshkosh, WI and Byron McDougal of Green Bay WI, The family and Guardian, Mindy Hammann, want to especially express our appreciation to Jenn Hobbs and her family for the care, compassion and love they provided to Tricia over the recent months. Thank you to Sandy Alex, Mary Woldvogel and the Hospice home care team that assisted with her care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, in Rutland VT 05701. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date at Godnick Center in Rutland, VT. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
