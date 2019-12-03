Troy A. Downey RUTLAND — Troy A. Downey, 47, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 21, 1972, in Rutland, the son of Thomas and Betty (Hunt) Downey. Mr. Downey grew up in Rutland where he worked at area restaurants, including the Midway for many years, Denny’s and the last several years at Wendy’s. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Survivors include two sisters Arleen Downey, of Hudson Falls, New York, Dana Pellistri, of Rutland; three brothers Tony Bell, Dan Bell, both of Rutland, Thomas Downey, of Connecticut; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers Charles Bell and James Bell. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
