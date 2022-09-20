Troy J. Williams FT. ANN, NY — The graveside service for Troy James Williams, 64, of Ft Ann, NY and formerly of Clarendon, VT who died unexpectedly July 7, 2022 will be held 2pm October 8, 2022 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, VT
