Troy J. Williams FT. ANN, NY — Troy James Williams, 64, of Ft Ann, NY and formerly of Clarendon died unexpectedly Thursday July 7, 2022 at his residence in Ft Ann. He was born on May 22, 1958 in Springfield the son of John L. and Gloria (Green) Williams. Mr. Williams graduated from Woodstock High School. He was an expert heavy equipment operator working the last several years for Kilby & Gannon Construction in Albany, NY. He also was the owner and operator Williams Excavating for many years. Troy loved to ride his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and attend Laconia Bike week, and also riding trials bikes. Survivors include a daughter Alicia Williams of Rutland, a son Brandon Williams of Cookeville TN, his mother Gloria of Clarendon, 2 brothers Clayton Williams of Rutland Town, and Jay Williams of Trapper Creek, AK, and nieces. He was predeceased by his father, John, on Jan 10, 2005, and a sister ,Wendy L. Williams, on April 9, 2022 Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, VT at a later date. Arrangement are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT
