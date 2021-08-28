Truman D. Van Luven RUTLAND — Truman Daniel Van Luven, 87, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, died Aug. 18, 2021, at Suncoast Hospice Care in Florida. He was born Dec. 19, 1933, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, the son of William and Daisy (Chapman) Van Luven. Dan graduated from North Central Bible Institute in 1956 after which he joined the Army in the 101st Airborne Division. He married Ruth Kathryn Schmalz in Rockford, Illinois, on Nov. 22, 1958. They moved to South Saint Paul, Minnesota, where Dan was a youth pastor. In 1962, they moved to Rutland, Vermont, where Dan served as senior pastor at Roadside Chapel Assembly of God church for 42 years before relocating to Orlando, Florida, in 2005. He served as visitation pastor at Faith Assembly and then a chaplain at Orange County Jail until 2013. Survivors include four children, Celeste Thibeau, Mark Van Luven, Ruthann Waters and Sharon Villaverde; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife; four brothers, George, Robert, Herbert and Alfred; and two sisters, Rose Kelly and Gloria LaLonde. For more information, please see https://www.newcomerorlando.com/obituaries.
