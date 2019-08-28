Truman D. Young IV RUTLAND — Truman D. Young IV, 31, died Aug. 11, 2019, at The Veterans Place in Northfield. He was born in Rutland, Sept. 30, 1987, to Truman Young III and Valerie (Reed) Young. Truman was a 2006 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy where he was a member of the 2005 “championship football team.” He was a member of the Vermont Shrine Football Team. He was a U.S. Army combat veteran of the War in Afghanistan. He was employed by General Electric Co. Surviving are his father, Truman D. Young III and wife Kelli, of Wallingford; his mother, Valerie Hannan and husband Marty, of Shrewsbury; a daughter, Savannah Young, of New York; two brothers Troy Gilbertson, of Shrewsbury, and Izaak Young, of Tinmouth; two sisters Amanda Brunelle, of Huntington, and Amber Hannan, of Shrewsbury; his grandmothers Judy Reed, of Chittenden, and Fran Wilson, of Clarendon; his influential former coaches Brian Grady and Larry Sharon; close friends Raymond Viens, Willie Wyman, Willie Sullivan and Ryan Gilligan. He was predeceased by his grandparents Truman Young Jr., Natalie Young, Rodney Reed, Reggie Wilson; his paternal uncle, Shaun Young; and grandmother, Edythe Young. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Veterans Place, 220 Vine St., Northfield, VT 05663. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
