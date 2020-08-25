Ulrike "Ulli" G. Chamberlain RUTLAND — Ulrike “Ulli” G. Chamberlain, age 92, died peacefully Aug. 6, 2020, in the Rutland hospital, eight days after suffering from a stroke. Ulli was born Jan. 11, 1928, in Meinerzhagen, Germany. She apprenticed as a potter in Germany. She emigrated to America in 1952. She met Stephen R. Chamberlain on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. They married in 1956 and moved to Connecticut where Steve was a minister and later to Buffalo, New York, where Ulli enjoyed many happy years. In 1972, she and Steve divorced. Ulli raised her three children in Buffalo while receiving her high school equivalency, bachelor's degree and graduated summa cum laude with a master's degree in the emerging field of art therapy, from the University of Buffalo. She practiced art therapy for many years in Buffalo and Connecticut. Ulli lived in several locations before settling in Rutland, Vermont, in 2014 to be closer to her son, Stephen and family. She loved The Maples and the Rutland Farmers’ Market. She was an avid painter, sculptor and potter. She was an independent spirit and had an innate curiosity for life. She is survived by her three children, Stephen, Connie and Sam, and her sister, Ingrid Pechhold. A memorial will be held at a future date.
