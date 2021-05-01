Urban B. Ruiter ISLAND POND — Urban B. Ruiter, 96, of Island Pond died Friday morning, April 30, 2021, at his granddaughter's residence in Middletown Springs, following a brief illness. He was born on Feb. 16, 1925, in West Charleston, the son of Ralph and Violet (Huntoon) Ruiter. Mr. Ruiter enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during WWII until his honorable discharge. He was a farmer and self-employed logger for many years. Mr. Ruiter enjoyed hunting, fishing, sugaring and being outdoors. He was a teacher and provided inspiration to his family. Survivors include two daughters; three granddaughters, Amanda Morris of Middletown Springs, Lindsey Ruiter of Wallingford, and Alyssa Ruiter of Poultney; a grandson, Justin Morris of Middletown Springs; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie, in September; a son, Ralph H. Ruiter, on Sept. 10, 2014; and two brothers, Creston Charles Ruiter on May 29, 2017, and Derk R. Ruiter on Dec. 20, 1979. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701.
