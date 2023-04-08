Valerie Van Guilder RUTLAND — Valerie Van Guilder, 55, of Rutland, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Ritland on June 20, 1967, the daughter of Walter and Frances( Bushee)Van Guilder. She was a homemaker. Valerie enjoyed collecting Legos and loved her family and her pets. She is survived by her children Jovon Van Guilder and Chelsey Pierce of New York and Brianna Van Guilder of Rutland, her sisters Dion Dupras of Rutland and Dianna Boger of Missouri ,and 6 grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandchild. Services will be private.
