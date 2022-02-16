Vannilu Harrison MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Vannilu Harrison passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her friends and family, after a short illness. Her wife and partner of 44 years, Sharen Underwood, supported her as she left our world to go with God. Vannilu was predeceased by her father, James Drew Harrison, and her mother, Marie Mills. Vannilu was born on a cotton farm on April 22, 1929, in Wrightsville, Georgia. She graduated from Adrian High School in 1946. She received the degree of Bachelor of Science from Georgia Southern University in 1950 and her master’s degree from New York University in 1956. She taught health and physical education at Sopchoppy High School in Florida for one year, Tifton High School in Georgia for two years, Arlington High School in Virginia for two years and then finished her teaching career at Shenendehowa Central School in Clifton Park, New York, for the next 29 years. Vannilu retired from teaching and they moved into the log home she and Sherry had built, located in Middletown Springs, Vermont. There, they farmed the land and built a life around sustainability and self-reliance. They enjoyed their passion of living off the land and were committed to treating their small slice of heaven as kindly as possible so that it would sustainably produce both food and a beautiful environment in which to live. Vannilu was an accomplished gardener, having raised her own food beginning as a youngster in Georgia. She was most happy when she had her hands in the dirt. She continued gardening all of her life. She tended two very large vegetable gardens, two herb gardens, several flower gardens and a few kinds of fruit trees and bushes. They raised chickens and lambs for several years. They built a sugarhouse and sugared together from 1984 to 2020. Her second love was travel. They made six wonderful trips to Hawaii and especially loved the north shore of Kauai. They also travelled to the Caribbean, Canada, Alaska, Mexico, New Zealand and Fiji. They traveled across America in the fall of 2009. Vannilu was also a stamp and coin collector. She was a lifetime member of the New York State Teachers’ Association and the NEA. Vannilu was predeceased by her brother, James Ostelle Harrison, of Macon, Georgia; her brother, Mills Harrison, and her sister, Annette Tabb, also of Georgia. She is survived by her niece, Julie Boone (Wayne), and nephew, Drew Harrison, of Georgia; and her nephew, Tom Harrison (Nancy), of Washington State; and Sharen's entire family, including three siblings, five nephews, a niece, and their respective families. At Vannilu’s request, there will be no calling hours. Her family and friends will celebrate Vannilu’s influence on their lives at a gathering later in the summer of 2022. For those inclined to make remembrances, her request is to simply “pay it forward” the next time an opportunity presents itself in your life. The family would like to thank BAYADA Hospice for her wonderful care. To carry out her last wishes, Vannilu’s family is being assisted by the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, Vermont. Memories can be shared on the website www.durfeefuneralhome.com.
