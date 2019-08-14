Verlie L. (Lovett) Coleman SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Verlie L. (Lovett) Coleman, 95, formerly of Rutland, VT, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Sheridan Woods in Bristol. Born Jan. 1, 1924, in Forest Dale, VT, she was the daughter of the late Evan and Phylena (Noyes) Lovett. Verlie was a longtime resident of Rutland, VT, before moving to Southington. She was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft for many years prior to her retirement. She is survived by a daughter, Jean Heitz, of Florida; two grandchildren Richard Heitz and wife Nikki and Denise Fremeau and husband Ted; two great-grandchildren Alyssa Heitz and Shane Fremeau; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Lovett, and a sister, Thelma Lovett. Graveside services will be held in Vermont at a later date. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main St., Southington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit,www.dellavecchiafh.com.
