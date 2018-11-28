Vernon Richard Perron DANBY - Vernon Richard Perron, 81, of Danby, died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side, after a short illness. He was born on July 1, 1937, in Rutland, the son of Raymond and Bertha (Murray) Perron. Mr. Perron grew up in Rutland until relocating to Boston where he became employed as a tree surgeon at Asplundh Trees for over 25 years until retiring due to a work injury. In 1977, he relocated to Danby. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking rides and training his dogs. He loved his grandchildren so much. He was happiest spending time with them and making them laugh. Survivors include five sons Michael Perron and wife Tracy, of Warwick, RI, James Perron, of Westchester, NY, David Perron and wife Tonya, of Wallingford, Robert Perron, of FL, V. Richard Perron, of Oxford, MA, and a daughter, Kathryn Perron, of Danby; his former wife, Karen Perron, of Danby, and her children, whom he helped to raise like his own, Rose Princiotta, of Proctor, Robert Princiotta, of Castleton, and Tina Princiotta, of Boston, MA; a sister, Betty Pike DiTomasso, three brothers Raymond Perron, William Perron and Robert Perron, all of MA; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Allison, Clara, Stacie, Rylee, Reagan, Cameron, Little Jimmy, Lia, Gabby and Deandre, whom he loved and enjoyed very much. He was predeceased by his wife, Kathryn, in 1987; a sister, Margie Morris; and brother, Jerry Perron.
