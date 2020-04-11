Vernon "Vern" W. Little RUTLAND — Vernon (Vern) W. Little, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at The Springbrook Center in Westbrook, Maine. He was born in St. Johnsbury, on Oct. 30, 1933, the son of John M. and Yvonne (Poirier) Little. After being a Norwich cadet, Vern graduated from Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, with a bachelor’s degree, and worked as a life insurance agent for the Prudential Life Insurance Company in New Jersey for many years. He married Doris McCloskey on June 2, 1956; started his family while honorably serving in the Army National Guard; and then moved to Rutland in 1963. Vern continued his work in the life insurance industry for many years until he transitioned into owning a financial planning business from which he retired. Vern was a good husband and father of four, a “gentleman farmer” for over a decade, and he also gave many, many hours over decades, quietly and lovingly assisting numerous people through addiction recovery. He is survived by his son, John Little and his wife, Robyn of Essex Junction; his daughter, Ann Marie Little of Mt. Vernon, Missouri; his son, Stephen Little and his wife, Debbie of Harrison, Maine; six grandchildren, Shawna (Little) Bevins of Essex Junction, Ryan Little of Milton, Deanna (Little) Griffin, currently serving abroad with the U.S. Air Force, Stephen Little Jr. of Cumberland, Maine, and Hannah Little and Kaitlinn Little of Essex Junction; two great-grandsons; five nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Doris (McCloskey) Little in 2016; and their eldest daughter, Jeanne (Little) Duckett; and his sister, Rita (Little) Riley. There will be no visiting hours. If desired, contributions may be made in Vern’s name to The Vermont Achievement Center in Rutland.
