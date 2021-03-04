Veronica D. McKeighan BRANDON — On Monday, March 1, 2021, Veronica Danielle McKeighan, loving mother of two children, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, at the age of 70. Veronica was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Sept. 7, 1950. She was the daughter of Daniel Otis McKeighan and Thelma Louise McIntyre. She grew up in Brandon where she received her early education and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 1968. She lived in North Carolina briefly when in her 20s, before returning to Vermont to start a family. In her earlier years, she had worked as a waitress at Smoke Rise Restaurant. She also worked as a seamstress at Van Raalte in Middlebury, before entering the health care field as an L.N.A. in the 1980s, until she was employed by Helen Porter Health & Rehabilitation in Middlebury for over 20 years. She was forced to retire due to health reasons in 2011. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, fortune telling with her tarot cards and gardening. She loved to dance, cook and laugh with family and friends. Veronica will always be remembered for her iconic hair, makeup and dress style. She is survived by her two children, Jerilyn Langsdon and her significant other, Dan Snow, of Brandon and A.J. Cram of Seattle, Washington; two grand fur babies, Ruby and Zeta; her mother, Thelma Mck-Sunderland and sister, Louise McKeighan, both of Brandon; and her sister, Lana McKeighan of Arlington. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her father, Daniel Otis McKeighan; two brothers, Daniel Peter McKeighan and Daniel James McKeighan; and son-in-law, Sgt. Joshua M. Langsdon. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, where friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Those wishing to pay their respects, are asked to wear a face covering. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Helen Porter Health & Rehabilitation, Activities Fund for the residents, 30 Porter Drive, Middlebury, VT 05753.
