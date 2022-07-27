Veronica L. Wood DANBY — Veronica “Vickie” Louise Wood, 76 of Danby died Friday July 22, 2022 at the Gill Home in Ludlow. She was born on August 24, 1945 in Danby the daughter of Joseph and Mildred (Woodard) Reynolds. She is survived by her daughters Barbara (Wood) Holst, Emily Cynthia Mae Wood, and Karen (Wood) Paero,13 Grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
