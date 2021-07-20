Victor H. Gordon Jr. DANBY — Victor H. Gordon Jr. of Danby, Vermont, passed away on July 18, 2021. Victor was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1945. As a bachelor, Victor had an abundance of time pursuing his passion of owning and breeding Lipizzaner horses. Whether it was boarding his beauties at Country Lee Farms while he worked as a subway motorman for the New York City Transit Authority, or running his horse farm in Danby, Vermont, his love for these animals was a major part of his life. His profound interest in subway and trolley cars was expressed in the restoration work he accomplished at the Shore Line Trolley museum in East Haven, Connecticut. His dream car and major project was the R-9 subway car number 1689, as well as IRT Hose Car 53. He was instrumental with the restoration of Hudson Tubes Car 503. Photography of all things subway/trolley was turned into his Rail Tapes & Video Enterprise which will continue under the proprietorship of Alan I. Zelazo. Victor was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country in 1967 in the Vietnam War. He was awarded two Purple Heart Medals and was honorably discharged. His first job following military service was for the New York Police Department as a horse hostler. He is survived by his many caring friends he met on his life's journey. His friends knew him as a wonderful, charismatic character who enriched their lives. He was a man who loved God, his country, horses, and possessed a strong passion for subway cars, trolleys, railroads, as well as radio-controlled model boats. Visitation will be held at The Brewster-Shea Funeral Home in Manchester, Vermont, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Following will be the graveside funeral service to be held in Kensico Cemetery, 273 Lakeview Ave., Valhalla, New York, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, his memory may be honored by donating to: Thecloudfoundation.org (a charity to save wild Mustangs and Burros); and/or shorelinetrolley.org (a museum dedicated to the restoration and preservation of trolleys/subway cars). To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
