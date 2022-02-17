Victor L. Baird RUTLAND — Victor L. Baird, 68, died Feb. 11, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 8, 1953, in Rutland, the son of Fred and Ellen Baird. He graduated from Rutland High School. Mr. Baird enjoyed camping. Survivors include his caregivers, Roger and Isabell Rutledge-Hart; and a sister, Helen Jensen, of Poultney. He was predeceased by a brother, Harold Baird. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
