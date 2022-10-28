Victor Mulford Williams RUTLAND — Victor Mulford Williams, age 101, passed away October 24, 2022 at Saint Joseph Kervick Residence, in Rutland, Vermont. He was born on July 31, 1921 in Aquebogue, NY into a large family with a long heritage on Long Island New York going back to the 1630s. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia (Bowers) Williams with whom he had one child. He is survived by his daughter Virginia (Williams) Buckley, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was a Veteran of WW2, serving in the US Army from 1942 until 1946. He landed in France shortly after D Day and was leader of a mortar patrol. Several days later in France, he was severely wounded, thought dead and laid in a plowed field for 24 hours before being found alive and flown to a US army hospital in England. After surgery and recovery, he was returned to action in time for the battle of the bulge. He stayed with the 121st Regiment, continuously advancing across France into Germany until the end of the war. During his service he received numerous citations including the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. After his wife passed in 2016, he moved to Vermont to be near his daughter and her family. While living in Vermont he enjoyed going fishing, taking long scenic drives, playing Rummikub and going to numerous antique and classic car shows all around Vermont. He especially loved riding in the 1965 Thunderbird Convertible with the top down enjoying his last foliage tour in early October this year. His favorite activity was making bird houses both decorative and functional. He made hundreds of them in different shapes and sizes. He was especially thankful for his close friends at Kervick Residence and the caring staff there. Per his wishes, his ashes will be interred at the US Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, Vermont.
