Victor Tomlingson MENDON — Victor Tomlingson, a longtime resident of Mendon, died on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rutland Feb. 9, 1935, the son of John and Leona (Tremblay) Tomlingson. Victor is survived by an older brother, Paul D. Tomlingson of Denver. Victor’s wife, Angie (Ragosta) Tomlingson, died in 2017. Victor, an avid hunter, fisherman, motorcyclist and gun collector, was especially active as a professional ski-patroller at Pico and Killington. He was cited for leading the successful nighttime search and rescue of a lost, injured skier. On another occasion, he administered life-saving first aid to an injured motorcyclist. Victor served with the 14th Armored Calvary Division in post-war Germany and was a member of the American Legion. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
