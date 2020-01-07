Victoria Cole-Wilbur WALLINGFORD — Victoria Cole-Wilbur, 58, of Wallingford, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, after bravely battling the effects of her previous cancer treatments for several years. She was born on July 29, 1961, in Westwood, New Jersey, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Cobey) Caluri. Vicki graduated from Pascack Valley High School in New Jersey followed by two years of additional schooling at Castleton State College. Following this, Vicki dedicated her life to raising her children and completed her family when she married Dean Wilbur in 1999. Vicki loved animals, especially her gaggle of Yorkies, and enjoyed helping animals and their owners through her work as the office manager at Center Rutland Animal Hospital. Vicki was never happier than when she was travelling to far off places or soaking in the sun on the beaches of the Outer Banks. And though she was many things, there was nothing on Earth that brought her more joy than her role as Grandmother to Annie, Laney, Emmy and Weston. Whether it was playing in the pool, taking them on adventures near and far or feeding them Jell-O for breakfast when no one was looking, Vicki took her grandmotherly responsibilities very seriously. In addition to her husband and grandchildren, Vicki is survived by her children Michael Cole and wife Melissa, Adrienne Barrows and husband Keith, and admitted favorite child Bryan Cole and fiancée Jenna Ray. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Dawn Randazzo; brothers James, Michael and Mitchell Caluri; as well as a large and supportive group of friends and extended family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Aldous Funeral Home in Wallingford, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vicki’s name to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.