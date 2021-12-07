Victoria L. Kliendienst POULTNEY — Victoria Lynn Kliendienst, 70, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at her residence in Poultney. She was born on Oct. 2, 1951, in Rutland, the daughter of Maynard K “Bud” and Mary Louise (Thomas) Beebe. She was the dearest mother of Jeffrey (Wendy) King and Matthew (Lisa) King; loving grandmother of Vanessa and Emma. Survivors also include two sisters, Sally Spring-Williams and Shelley (Scott) Gaylord; a brother, Chris (Marcia) Beebe; a sister-in-law, Kathy Beebe; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother in 2019; her father in 2011; and a brother, Gene A. Beebe, in 2017. There will be a private celebration of life for the family. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
