Victoria Webster RUTLAND — Victoria Webster, 54, of Rutland, died on March 30, 2022. She was born in North Adams, Massachusetts, on Oct. 25, 1967, the daughter of Walter and Gerry (Sarr) Odell. During life, Victoria enjoyed dancing and singing. She was quite the entertainer and knew someone everywhere she went. Her laugh and energy were contagious. Victoria is survived by three sons, Nicholas, Cole and Dan Webster; a brother, Eric Odell; a sister, Terry Odell. She was predeceased by both of her parents. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
