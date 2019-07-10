Vida E. Gray rites WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for Vida E. Gray, 92, who died July 3, 2019, was held Monday, July 8, at St. Bridget's Church in West Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Avelino Vahl, pastor. Angela Lundrigan was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. The eulogist was Vida’s daughter, Susan Jepson. Bearers were Michael and T.J. Pawlusiak, Andrew, Ethan and Kaleb Jepson and Matthew Harte. Burial followed in St. Bridget’s Cemetery. A reception followed at Sweet Caroline’s Restaurant in West Rutland. Arrangements were by Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.