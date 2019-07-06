Vida Gray WEST RUTLAND — Vida E. Gray, 92, of West Rutland, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Our House Too in Rutland. She was born in Middlebury May 24, 1927, the daughter of Alfred and Vida (Letourneau) Cole. Vida was a graduate of Rutland High School class of 1945 and Rutland Business College. On Sept. 6, 1947, she married Fred L. Gray. She was employed in the accounting departments of Vermont Marble Co. and Castleton University before her retirement from Suburban Propane. She was a member of St. Bridget’s Church and was a volunteer at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Vida coordinated many bus trips to casinos and shopping destinations. She enjoyed her kitty cats. Surviving are two daughters Colleen Pawlusiak, of Ira, and Susan Jepson and husband Raymond, of Clarendon; three grandchildren Michael Pawlusiak and wife Jamie, of NJ, Andrew Jepson and wife Brenna, and Kristen Jepson; nine great-grandchildren Thomas J. Pawlusiak, Jefferey Harte, Matthew Harte, Ethan Jepson, Kaleb Jepson, Noelle Jepson, Erin Flanders, Carly Flanders and Madelynn Flanders. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred; an infant twin, Viola, an infant brother; her granddaughter, Michelle Pawlusiak Harte; and by a son-in-law, Thomas Pawlusiak. Visiting hours will be held Monday, July 8, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget’s Church. Burial will follow in St. Bridget’s Cemetery with a reception to follow. Contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
