Vincent Chiriaco RUTLAND — Vincent Chiriaco passed away in Palm Harbor, FL, on Sept. 19, 2019, just six weeks from his 96th birthday. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, on Nov. 4, 1923, son of Dominic and Mary Chiriaco. “Vinny” studied culinary arts at the Culinary Institute of America. He moved to Rutland as a young man and married a Rutland girl, Margaret Coursey McGarry. He worked as the head chef at the Rutland Hospital and started a small restaurant in the '60s on Merchants Row called Four Seasons. He also was the chef at the Mountain Top Inn and the Summit Lodge at Killington where he cooked for many celebrities, including President Eisenhower, and gave cooking lessons. Vinny was an artist who created magnificent wedding cakes, food sculptures and nativity scenes. Vinny started the small Vincent’s Restaurant on Woodstock Avenue, and then designed and built the large Vincent’s Restaurant which he operated with his wife, Margaret, until the late-1970s when they sold the business and began wintering in Clearwater Beach, FL. His beloved wife, Margaret, died in 1987. Vinny was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and a life member of Rutland Elks Lodge. Vincent is survived by four children David V. Chiriaco and wife Svenja, of Clearwater, FL, Mary Joan Morris and husband Mike, of Andover, MA, John McGarry and wife Patricia, of North Andover, MA, and Bill McGarry and wife Penny, of Andover, MA. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Vinny loved people and everyone loved Vinny. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all adored him. He was always the life of the party, and always interested in their lives, and available for their telephone calls to discuss whatever they wanted to talk about. He will be sadly missed. Calling hours will be held 4-7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the Clifford Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
