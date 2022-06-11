Vincent E. Loyzelle WEST RUTLAND — The graveside service for Vincent E. “Vinnie” Loyzelle, 58, who died Feb. 27, 2022, was held Friday, June 10, in Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford. The Rev. Patti Stratton, senior minister of First Baptist Church, officiated. Bearers were Christopher, Michael and BJ Loyzelle, Shannon Johnson, Tracy and Cole Tupper. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
